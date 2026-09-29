Yoo Jae-suk Furious Over Street Litterer's Shameless Behavior: "You Really Mustn't Do This" ('Whenever Possible')

[Sportschosun Reporter An Ji] TV personality Yoo Jae-suk delivers a sharp rebuke to an illegal litterer, offering viewers a satisfying moment.

On the episode of the SBS variety show 'Whenever Possible' airing on the 29th, the 'Two Yoo' MCs, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, are joined by actors Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won as guests. Together, they search for pockets of free time around Incheon.

Yoo Jae-suk draws attention by becoming eagle-eyed in an effort to uphold public order. Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won visit a bus stop on their way to meet the person they are scheduled to see. There, Yoo Jae-suk spots a discarded bottled-water container sitting alone on the roof of the bus shelter. "Oh, that's really not right," he says. He then delivers a pointed warning to the illegal litterer: "I don't know whether the person who threw this away is watching the show, but you really mustn't do this."

Yoo Yeon-seok also brings laughs with his passion for games, which surfaces whenever he gets the chance. Seeing the water bottle precariously placed on the bus shelter roof, he lets his imagination run wild, saying, "Did someone perhaps throw it away while playing 'Whenever Possible'?" The group soon gets to work removing the bottle. Yoo Jae-suk adds to the humor by saying, "I'll climb up on Yeon-seok's back and take it down," summoning a 'human lift.' It is reportedly revealed that Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won spontaneously join forces to launch a makeshift team for clearing illegally dumped trash.

With Yoo Jae-suk, a 'good-deed vending machine,' taking the lead, 'Whenever Possible' combines its cheerful spare-time adventures with small but meaningful acts of kindness, drawing keen interest ahead of the broadcast.

Meanwhile, today's episode of 'Whenever Possible,' airing on the 29th, will be broadcast at 10:10 p.m. because of coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.