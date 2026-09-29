Hong Hye-geol Reaffirms He Gave His Housekeeper of 10 Years a "Gangnam Officetel"... "I Pay the Maintenance Fees, Too"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Medical doctor Hong Hye-geol has once again confirmed that he bought a home for the housekeeper who had been with him for more than 10 years.

Hong Hye-geol recently appeared on Kim Gu-ra's golf YouTube content and brought up again the story about giving his housekeeper a home, which attracted attention when he appeared on MBC's 'Radio Star.'

Kim Gu-ra asked Hong Hye-geol, "You appeared on the previous broadcast and said you bought a house for the woman who works in your home, so I guess you took a lot of heat. You even posted a clarification. So, did you just contribute some money rather than buy her the house?"

Without hesitation, Hong Hye-geol replied, "No. I bought it for her. Really." Surprised by the firm response, Kim Gu-ra asked again, "Really?" Hong Hye-geol then explained, "But it wasn't an apartment; it was an officetel."

He answered his own rhetorical question by saying, "Even so, that's still a big deal. An officetel is no small gift," and added, "I even pay the maintenance fees," intensifying the surprise.

Previously, on MBC's 'Radio Star,' which aired on August 19, Hong Hye-geol revealed his special relationship with the housekeeper who had cared for his wife, Esther Lyuh, for many years.

At the time, Hong Hye-geol said the housekeeper had been with them for more than 10 years and was so close to the family that Esther Lyuh described her by saying, "She is someone we have to care for the rest of our lives and, in some ways, she is more important than my husband."

Hong Hye-geol particularly surprised the cast by saying, "She takes care of everything for my wife," and revealing, "My wife even bought the housekeeper a home. Right next to ours." When Haha asked whether the home was in Gangnam District, Hong Hye-geol said it was.

After the remarks drew significant attention, Hong Hye-geol explained the circumstances in greater detail in a separate video.

He said the housekeeper had originally lived in Mokdong, making her commute long, so the couple arranged a small officetel near their home. When some people questioned whether corporate funds had been used, he clarified, "It has nothing to do with corporate funds," explaining that Esther Lyuh had paid for it with her personal money after paying taxes.

Hong Hye-geol emphasized that, to Esther Lyuh, the housekeeper was like a mother, friend and older sister. He said she had been treated with special regard out of gratitude for caring for the family for so many years.

Nevertheless, reactions continued to pour in over the remark that he had even bought a home for his housekeeper. On social media, Hong Hye-geol also referred to the criticism he received after the broadcast, saying, "The fact that I arranged a nearby home—a small officetel—for the woman who helps with household chores also made families who have housekeepers but are not in a position to do the same feel uncomfortable."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.