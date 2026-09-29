Park Mi-sun Was Not Cancer-Free: "I Keep Extending My Life with Checkups Every Six Months"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Park Mi-sun said she is not cancer-free and undergoes follow-up tests every six months.

On the 29th, a video titled "Couples Have to Be Incompatible to Stay Together Longer | The Real-Life Marriages of Lee Hong-ryeol, Park Mi-sun and Lee Sung-mi" was posted on the YouTube channel I'm a Kkondae.

Park Mi-sun recalled an awkward moment, saying, "The question I find most difficult is when people ask whether I've been cured. I don't know what I should say. I haven't been cured; I need to keep getting tested and managing my health. So I just say that I've gotten healthier."

She explained, "I could serve as a role model for people who are ill, so I exercise diligently and eat healthy foods. My numbers have improved significantly, and I have to undergo follow-up tests every six months."

She said calmly, "I thought I wouldn't feel nervous because I was in good condition. During the tests, I undergo a bone scan and a whole-body scan, but I find myself trembling before hearing the results. If the doctor says, 'The results are very good,' I feel like I could fly. I think, 'I get to live another six months,' and that's how I keep extending my life."

Meanwhile, Park Mi-sun received chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.