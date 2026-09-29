Paul Kim Faces Plastic Surgery Controversy Over Dramatically Changed Eyes After Marriage; Double-Eyelid Line More Defined

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] The changed eye shape of singer Paul Kim has become a hot topic online.

Recently, posts claiming that Paul Kim's eyes look different from the past have appeared on online communities and other platforms.

In recent photos Paul Kim shared on social media, his eyes appear more defined than before, and his double-eyelid line is more prominent. Since relatively thin-looking eyes had been his trademark, he has recently drawn attention with an atmosphere quite different from his characteristic soft image.

Some netizens who saw the photos commented, "He has double eyelids now," "His overall vibe has changed," and "His face seems to have changed since he got married." Some people also raised suspicions of plastic surgery in connection with the change in his eye shape.

However, Paul Kim's agency has not issued a separate statement regarding the change in his eye shape or the plastic surgery suspicions.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Paul Kim announced his marriage to a non-celebrity partner he had dated for nine years. Paul Kim has been hosting KBS CoolFM's "Paul Kim's Gayo Plaza" since May.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.