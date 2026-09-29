Hwang Jung-min Makes Surprise Return 62 Days After Private-Life Controversy, Pressing Ahead With Musicals and Films

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Hwang Jung-min will meet audiences on the musical stage about two months after controversy erupted over allegations concerning his private life.

According to the production company of the musical 'Mrs. Doubtfire' on the 29th, Hwang Jung-min will appear in the show's third season, which opens on December 3 at the GS Arts Center in Seoul. He will share the lead roles of Daniel and Doubtfire with Jung Sung-hwa and Jung Sang-hoon.

For Hwang Jung-min, this marks another appearance as Doubtfire following last year's revival production. He returned to the musical stage after a 10-year absence through 'Mrs. Doubtfire' last year and will continue that association by joining the show's third season.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' recorded a cumulative audience of 180,000 and an audience rating of 9.8 across its two seasons, following its 2022 premiere and 2025 revival. This season is scheduled to run from December 3 through February 21, 2027.

The casting announcement has drawn particular attention because it came 62 days after allegations concerning Hwang Jung-min's private life first began to emerge in earnest.

The controversy began on July 29, when a woman identified as A claimed on social media that she had been in a private relationship with Hwang Jung-min. She also released text messages and phone-call recordings that she claimed the two had exchanged.

Hwang Jung-min's agency, SEM COMPANY, immediately denied the allegations. The agency said A was a suspect in a stalking case involving the persistent harassment of Hwang Jung-min. It explained that it had previously filed a criminal complaint, that a court had imposed provisional measures including a restraining order, and that a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won had been issued in connection with the stalking allegations. A challenged the decision and continued the legal dispute.

The two sides are also involved in a civil lawsuit. A filed a 200 million won damages suit, claiming, among other things, that she had not been paid by Hwang Jung-min for work related to a liquor business and novel writing. Although the court ordered compulsory mediation, Hwang Jung-min's side filed an objection in August, leading the case to proceed to a formal trial.

Even though the legal dispute over the private-life allegations has not yet been resolved, Hwang Jung-min continues to pursue his professional activities. Just 62 days after the controversy erupted, he announced his appearance in the new season of the musical 'Mrs. Doubtfire' and continued pressing ahead with his acting career.

His screen work is continuing as well. Hwang Jung-min will appear in 'A Good House To Live In,' the new film by Um Tae-hwa, who directed 'Concrete Utopia.' The occult film is reportedly proceeding according to its original production schedule despite the controversy surrounding Hwang Jung-min's private life.

Hwang Jung-min is also scheduled to meet viewers through the Netflix film 'Cross 2.' The sequel to the previously released 'Cross' will see him return as Gangmu.

Hwang Jung-min also appeared in 'Hope,' directed by Na Hong-jin, which was released on July 15. Even after the allegations concerning his private life spread, he did not suspend his official activities, attending the scheduled promotional events for 'Hope.

Accordingly, Hwang Jung-min is expected to continue his professional work, moving from films to musicals and upcoming projects, separately from the controversy over his private life.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.