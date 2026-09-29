Han Chae-ah and Cha Se-jji’s Daughter Flaunts Her Height and Soccer Skills... ‘Cha Bum-kun’s Granddaughter’ Has Exceptional Athletic DNA

[Sportschosun | Lee Ga-eun, reporter] Actress Han Chae-ah was amazed by her daughter’s exceptional athletic ability. As the granddaughter of soccer legend Cha Bum-kun, the girl showcased remarkable athletic genes.

On the 28th, a video of Han Chae-ah’s daily life was posted on Han Chae-ah’s YouTube channel.

After breakfast, Han Chae-ah went to her daughter’s soccer class. Her husband, Cha Se-jji, had arrived at the soccer field first and was cheering on their daughter during her match. Watching the game with his face pressed close to the net revealed his unmistakable devotion as a doting father.

Cha Se-jji told Han Chae-ah that their daughter had scored the first goal of her life, and Han Chae-ah repeatedly marveled at her skills, saying, "Bom is good at blocking, isn’t she?" The girl showcased exceptional soccer genes with both her tall stature and solid skills.

Meanwhile, Han Chae-ah married Cha Se-jji, the son of former national soccer team coach Cha Bum-kun, who is four years younger than her, in 2018. They have a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.