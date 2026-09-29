A Daegu Pojangmacha Instead of a Music Show... Singer Yunhoo Stages a Surprise Live Performance in an Unexpected Place: "Blood Doesn't Lie"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yunhoo, the son of singer Yoon Min-soo, drew attention after staging a surprise live performance at a pojangmacha in Daegu.

On the 29th, videos and photos showing Yunhoo near Suseongmot Lake Resort in Daegu spread across social media and online communities.

In the released footage, Yunhoo, dressed casually, stood at one side of the pojangmacha and took up a microphone. He caught people's attention by singing at close range to the customers rather than on a lavish stage.

The song Yunhoo performed was Sung Si-kyung's 'If Only.' Since Yunhoo recently released a remake of the song and began his career as a singer in earnest, his impromptu live performance at the pojangmacha drew particular interest.

An online user who visited the scene posted the video with the caption, "Live from Dakttonggeori, Suseongmot: Yunhoo—If Only," and marveled, "You can feel the nerves, but he still sings well. He really is the son of a ballad singer." Other reactions to the post included, "Was singing ability inherited too?" and "Yunhoo sings well."

Yunhoo was also spotted with singer Kim Yeon-ji, formerly of SeeYa, that day. Kim Yeon-ji had previously shown her public support for Yunhoo as he took his first steps as a singer by releasing 'If Only,' fueling interest in the meeting between the two.

After releasing his remake of 'If Only,' Yunhoo cautiously shared his thoughts, saying, "I still don't know what good fortune gave me the opportunity to dare to cover this song. I would be incredibly grateful if you could listen kindly, even if there are shortcomings."

Yunhoo recently made headlines after personally announcing that he had applied to join the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) but was ultimately not selected. At the time, he used Kwon Jin-ah's 'Something's Wrong' as background music to express his disappointment humorously. Following an update about his visit to a fish-cake manufacturer in Busan, he has continued his unexpected activities by appearing with a microphone in Daegu.

Born in 2006, Yunhoo is the son of singer Yoon Min-soo. He gained widespread affection as a child after appearing on MBC's 'Dad! Where Are We Going?' He is currently studying business administration and economics at the University of North Carolina and recently appeared on tvN STORY and E Channel's 'When Our Kids Fall in Love 2,' where he became the final couple with Choi Yoo-bin, the daughter of actor Choi Jae-won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.