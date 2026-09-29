Needmorecash, YouTuber and Former BTS Backup Dancer, Faces Ex-Girlfriend’s Allegations of “Three Hours of Verbal Abuse and Assault”; Agency Ultimately Confirms Much of Her Account

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Min-jung] Needmorecash, a YouTuber with 540,000 subscribers and a former backup dancer for BTS, has become embroiled in allegations of dating violence following revelations by his ex-girlfriend. The controversy is intensifying after all videos on his YouTube channel were made private and his personal social media accounts disappeared shortly after audio recordings were released. His agency has also acknowledged that a substantial portion of the allegations is true.

The controversy began on the 29th, when a woman identified as A, who said she was Needmorecash’s ex-girlfriend, posted a lengthy statement and audio files on social media.

A claimed that there was a significant gap between Needmorecash’s bright and cheerful image in his usual content and his behavior in private. She explained that she decided to reveal what happened during their past relationship because she could no longer stand by and watch him maintain that image.

The released recordings feature a man repeatedly directing harsh curses and insulting remarks at another person. They also include comments in which he appears to pressure the other person by referring to the money he had spent and speak disparagingly about the occupations and circumstances of people around them.

A claimed that, beyond the incidents captured in the recordings, the verbal abuse continued for several hours after a drinking session. She also alleged that he posed a physical threat by throwing objects and pushing her shoulder and forehead. She further revealed that he made derogatory remarks about a particular region and children with disabilities, and had spoken disparagingly about his fans. However, A made clear that the other creators whose names were mentioned in the recordings were unrelated to the incident. She explained that they had only shared a meal at the same gathering and were not involved in the alleged events.

Although Needmorecash’s name was not explicitly included in A’s post, an online consensus quickly formed identifying him as the person involved, based on the voice in the recordings and subsequent changes to his accounts.

Needmorecash’s YouTube channel underwent major changes immediately after the revelations. All previously public videos and posts were switched to private, while his profile picture was changed from a photo of his face to a black image. His personal social media and TikTok accounts are also currently difficult to find. Afterward, his agency began verifying the facts, effectively moving the allegations into the stage of confirming the identity of the person involved.

NOB Entertainment confirmed that Needmorecash was the person at the center of the allegations. The agency also said that, after reviewing the matter internally, it found that a substantial portion of A’s claims was true. Attention is now focused on how Needmorecash himself will address the allegations.

Needmorecash, whose real name is Cha Cheongil, is a creator known to have previously worked as a backup dancer for BTS. He later turned to producing short-form content and built his profile through distinctive exaggerated performances and skits. Starting with parodies of TikTok videos featuring a Chinese aesthetic, he quickly expanded his following among younger users by moving between concepts such as a butler character from a Japanese manga and a rookie male idol.

In 2024, he formed the duo ASMRZ with Tanaka, the alter ego of comedian Kim Kyung-wook, and released “Good Night, Miss,” further raising his profile with the general public. The song ranked second on TikTok’s “2024 Korea Top Song” list, and the two also appeared together on music programs.

As he was expanding into broadcasting and music, the emergence of the allegations about his private life dealt an unavoidable blow to the cheerful image he had built. A web drama by the Gyeonggi Provincial Council starring Needmorecash is scheduled to be released in about 10 days, drawing attention to how the controversy may affect the related plans. Jo Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.