Byun Yo-han Hurries Back to Korea During His Honeymoon with Tiffany Young... "I Wouldn't Have Come Back If It Weren't for 'Whenever Possible'" ('Whenever Possible')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Byun Yo-han returned to Korea to appear on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) show 'Whenever Possible' after enjoying his honeymoon in Hawaii with his wife, Tiffany Young, a Girls' Generation (SNSD) member and actress.

On the 29th, SBS released a preview for 'Whenever Possible' titled "Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won Even Thoroughly Cleaned Up the Trash."

In the video, Byun Yo-han shared an update, saying, "We went on our honeymoon late and came back to Korea yesterday." Recently, Byun Yo-han and SNSD member and actress Tiffany Young held a small wedding, drawing considerable attention.

Byun Yo-han said, "We went to Hawaii, and since my wife's hometown is San Francisco, we went there too," adding, "It was really nice." He then quipped, "I wouldn't have come back if it weren't for 'Whenever Possible,'" prompting Yoo Jae-suk to reply, "Thank you."

Yoo Jae-suk then brought up Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young's wedding and expressed his disappointment, saying, "Why didn't you invite me to the wedding?" Yoo Jae-suk, a universally acknowledged top-tier wedding emcee, had shown great interest in Byun Yo-han's wedding.

When Byun Yo-han hurriedly explained, "It was a small wedding with only our families," Yoo Jae-suk pressed him again, asking, "Did you really invite only your family?" He put Byun Yo-han on the spot. Eventually, Byun Yo-han repeatedly emphasized, "I'm telling you, it really was a family-only wedding!" drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, the episode of 'Whenever Possible' airing that day will begin at 10:10 p.m. due to coverage of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.