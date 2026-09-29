Kim Min, Who Halted Her Activities and Lives in the United States, Visits Korea for the First Time in Six Years—Her Beauty at 54 Is Hard to Believe

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Min has drawn attention by sharing an update on her life for the first time in a while.

On the 29th, Hwang Shin-hye posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Welcome~ Still the same fabulous gal as ever.. See you soon."

In the photos, Hwang Shin-hye appeared to be enjoying time with Kim Min. The two women captured memories through selfies and videos, showcasing their warm chemistry. Kim Min especially caught the eye with her remarkably youthful appearance, making it hard to believe that she is 54.

Actress Cha Ye-ryun recently also expressed her joy at reuniting with Kim Min, saying, "My sister, whom I reunited with after she came to Korea for the first time in six years."

Kim Min made her debut as a reporter on KBS2's Entertainment Weekly in the 1990s and appeared in dramas including Beyond the Clouds, Love Story in Harvard, and Recipe of Love. She married former film director Jieho Lee in 2006, and they have one daughter. After getting married, she halted her activities and now lives in Los Angeles, United States. In 2019, she also shared her life in the United States through TV CHOSUN's Taste of Wife.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.