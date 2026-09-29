Fin.K.L Reunites for Comeback After 21 Years... Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri Spotted Together as a Full Group

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] An update on Fin.K.L as a full group has been revealed ahead of their comeback after 21 years.

On the 29th, Lee Jin posted a photo on her social media account along with heart emojis in the colors that symbolized the four Fin.K.L members during their active years: a red heart for Lee Hyori, a black heart for Ock Joo-hyun, a white heart for Sung Yu Ri and a blue heart for herself.

The photo shows Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri of Fin.K.L in an elevator, taking a picture before the doors close. The four members stood side by side, looking at the camera with faint smiles, while Lee Jin made a V sign and showed off her signature lovable charm.

Fans' anticipation is growing as the four members have gathered to prepare for Fin.K.L's first full-group activities in 21 years.

On the 21st, Gemstone E&M stated, "We are preparing Fin.K.L's full-group activities together with the four members, Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri."

Fin.K.L will return as a full group for the first time in approximately 21 years, since the release of the 2005 digital single album "Forever Fin.K.L."

The four members reunited and released a new song through JTBC's "Camping Club" in 2019, but that effort was closer to a special project built around the broadcast.

This full-group comeback is particularly significant because it is not a one-off event for a specific anniversary, but rather a major long-term project running for approximately two years as they head toward their 30th debut anniversary.

Gemstone E&M announced, "Over the next two years, we plan to roll out documentaries, variety shows, exhibitions, official merchandise, brand collaborations, advertisements and fan projects in stages, centered on Fin.K.L's new music and performances."

Since their debut in 1998, Fin.K.L have released numerous hit songs, including "Blue Rain," "To My Boyfriend," "Forever Love" and "Now." Attention is now focused on what kind of music they will use to bring the four members' distinct colors together after such a long time.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.