"A Rotten B****"... ChimChakMan Under Fire for Sexist Remark After Slip While Describing Food's Taste

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Webtoon artist and broadcaster ChimChakMan is facing controversy after using a vulgar term likening women while describing the taste of tteokbokki.

On the 27th, the YouTube channel "ChimChakMan" released a video in which ChimChakMan and Kim Poong personally tasted and reviewed unusual new menu items from a franchise café.

In the video, ChimChakMan tasted a franchise's Peolbokki and exclaimed, "It tastes better when you eat it with the pearls." After reacting with an "Oh~," he said, "Didn't that reaction just now seem kind of girly?" He then added, "This really is a rotten b**** of a flavor."

After watching the scene, some netizens criticized ChimChakMan's remarks, questioning whether it was necessary to use a vulgar expression likening women while evaluating the food's taste and calling the wording inappropriate. Others, however, said the remark came amid a series of exaggerated reactions and that the entire context of the video should be considered, describing the criticism as excessive.

As the controversy continued, ChimChakMan's representatives deleted the portion containing the remark from the edited video. However, they did not issue a separate statement on the matter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.