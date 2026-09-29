"Good Night, Miss" Needmorecash Admits to Some Dating Violence Allegations, Suspends Activities

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Creator Needmorecash, whose real name is Cha Jeong-il, partially acknowledged allegations of dating violence and suspended his activities.

NOB Entertainment said on the 29th, "In the process of verifying the facts with the parties involved, we confirmed that the individual had engaged in inappropriate words and conduct. We take this matter seriously and have agreed with the individual to suspend all activities."

The agency added, "Follow-up measures regarding scheduled advertising and content-related commitments will be carried out. We apologize to those who were harmed."

A, who identified herself as Needmorecash's former girlfriend, released a recording of a man using profanity and abusive language, saying the incident took place on May 29. A claimed that the man's voice in the recording belonged to Needmorecash.

A also said that Needmorecash had engaged in dating violence during their relationship, including verbal abuse, assault and property damage. She alleged that he cursed at a taxi driver while drunk, disparaged certain regions and ordinary office workers, and made serious remarks about children with disabilities. She further claimed that he had even ignored his own fans.

Following A's allegations, Needmorecash deleted his social media accounts and made his YouTube videos private.

Needmorecash is an influencer who previously worked as a dancer and has performed on stage with BTS. He later became a YouTuber and began gaining popularity with TikTok parody videos featuring a Chinese-inspired aesthetic. In 2024, he collaborated with Tanaka, Kim Kyung-wook's Japanese host-concept alter ego, as Ryuhei, his own alter ego featuring a cool butler concept inspired by Japanese manga. They released "Good Night, Miss," and Needmorecash also appeared on music programs. The song reached No. 2 on TikTok's "2024 Top Songs in Korea."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.