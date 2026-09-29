Lee Seung-gi's Estranged Father-in-Law Sentenced to 3 Years and 6 Months in Prison and Detained in Court Over Stock Manipulation Charges

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Mr. Lee, the father-in-law of singer and actor Lee Seung-gi and the father of actress Lee Da-in, was sentenced to prison and detained in court on charges of stock-price manipulation.

On the 29th, the 15th Criminal Division of the Seoul Southern District Court, presided over by Judge Roh Yu-gyeong, held a sentencing hearing for 13 defendants, including Mr. Lee, who had been indicted on charges including violating the Capital Markets Act.

The court sentenced Mr. Lee to three years and six months in prison and fined him 400 million won. It also ordered him to forfeit approximately 125.5 million won.

Mr. Lee had initially been indicted while in custody, but was released on bail last year and had been tried without detention. However, following the prison sentence handed down that day, he was detained in court again.

Mr. Lee and his accomplices were indicted for allegedly manipulating the stock prices of three KOSDAQ-listed companies and pocketing illicit gains worth tens of billions of won.

The court pointed out, "The market-manipulation scheme in which the defendants participated is a grave offense against the capital market, as it distorts the market's sound price-forming function. It is a textbook example of a crime that harms many innocent investors and undermines their willingness to invest."

When his father-in-law was indicted last year, Lee Seung-gi issued a statement himself. At the time, he expressed his devastation, saying, "Although a fine had previously been imposed in the trial following remand over illegal acts that had continually been alleged against my father-in-law, he has now found himself indicted again by investigative authorities for similar illegal acts." Lee Seung-gi also declared that he was cutting ties with his in-laws, saying, "This case has damaged trust between our families to a level that will be difficult to restore, and after much deliberation, my wife and I have decided to cut ties with my wife's family."

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in married in April 2023 after dating publicly for two years. They have one son and one daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.