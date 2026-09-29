Park Myung-soo Reveals His Secret to Getting His Daughter into Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts): "Supporting Your Child Takes Stamina, So I Take Care of Myself First" (Radio Show)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo offered practical yet warm advice to a father whose daughter is preparing for a dance college entrance examination.

Kim Tae-jin appeared on the 28th episode of KBS CoolFM's "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show," where he co-hosted the "Mobal Mobal Quiz Show" segment.

On the show, Park Myung-soo introduced the story of a listener whose daughter is a high school senior preparing for a dance college entrance examination.

The listener said, "Because of my daughter, a high school senior preparing for a dance entrance exam, I'm also being forced to diet. I can't eat alone," adding, "Daughter, you don't know how your dad feels."

Park Myung-soo, a father whose daughter is pursuing the same path, shared his thoughts. He advised, "My daughter is my daughter, and I am me. My daughter is the one doing dance, not me. Supporting a beloved child also requires stamina. Eat secretly, eat in hiding, and eat good food," adding, "During entrance-exam season, let's take care of my body first."

While sympathizing with the father who was dieting alongside his daughter for her entrance exam, Park Myung-soo offered the realistic advice that parents also need to protect their own health to support their children. Despite his characteristically candid and unfiltered manner of speaking, he showed that he understood the concerns of a parent worried about a daughter.

Park Myung-soo's advice drew particular attention because he, too, is the father of a daughter who majored in dance.

Recently, news that Park Myung-soo's daughter Minseo had been accepted into the Creative Department of Korea National University of Arts drew considerable attention. On the 26th, Park Myung-soo's wife, Han Su-min, personally announced the news on social media. She shared her joy, saying, "Our Minseo has finally been admitted to the university she wanted most," and revealed that Minseo had received her final acceptance.

Minseo is known to have studied dance consistently since childhood. After attending Yewon School, she majored in Korean dance at Sunhwa Arts High School and continued to build her skills. She also remained active in the field of dance, receiving scholarships during her time at school.

With her acceptance into the Creative Department of Korea National University of Arts through the early admissions process, she has taken another step toward her long-held dream of becoming a dancer.

Park Myung-soo and Han Su-min married in 2008 and have a daughter, Minseo.

Kim So-hee, reporter

yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.