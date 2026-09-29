Sim Soo-bong Returns to the Stage... Overcoming Psychiatric Hospital Confinement and the Kim Dahyun Criticism Controversy While Being Supported

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Sim Soo-bong is returning to the stage.

Sim Soo-bong will hold a solo concert, "The Sim Soo-bong Show," at Baekun Art Hall in Gangwon Province on October 31.

Since August, Sim Soo-bong has continued her tour in Paju, Muan, Hanam, Gwangyang, Gyeongju, Busan, Ansan, Bucheon, Guri, Seoul, Gunsan, Suwon, Gongju, Sejong, Geoje, Gwangmyeong and Daejeon.

The upcoming concert has drawn attention because it will be her first performance since she publicly criticized junior singer Kim Dahyun at the 10th Jinan Highland Trot Festival, held in Jinan County, North Jeolla Province, on the 20th.

At the time, Sim Soo-bong said, "The woman who sang before me has made my head dizzy. This young lady doesn't know what singing is or what life is. Please don't put that performer on before me. Singing is not something to be treated so carelessly. Music that comforts people who have experienced life, gone through hardship and come looking for comfort is not that easy." Her remarks sparked controversy.

Sim Soo-bong later issued an apology, calling her remarks "an obvious verbal gaffe," and also apologized directly to Kim Dahyun. Kim Dahyun helped defuse the situation, saying, "My teacher personally apologized to me and gave me encouragement and warm words of comfort."

The release of the full performance video sparked another controversy. Before making the remarks in question, Sim Soo-bong took the stage with the support of staff members. During the performance, she was also seen touching her neck and bending forward as if experiencing discomfort in her back. This led to renewed attention on claims that Sim Soo-bong suffers from misophonia, which causes intense negative emotional reactions to certain frequencies or sounds. Her past hardships were also revisited, including her forced hospitalization in a psychiatric hospital for being at the scene of the October 26 Incident in 1979, as well as the abduction and torture of her husband.

Attention is focused on whether Sim Soo-bong, returning to the stage after overcoming her many painful experiences, can win over audiences once again with her own voice.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter

silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.