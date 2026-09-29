Elliot Page, Who Came Out as Transgender, Goes Shirtless With Confidence After Top Surgery—'First in 60-Year History'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Hollywood's prominent transgender actor Elliot Page has graced the cover of New York Magazine's inaugural 'Men's Style' feature.

On the 29th, New York Magazine unveiled its first 'Men's Style' feature on its official social media accounts, along with a photoshoot featuring Elliot Page as the cover model.

In the newly released cover image, Elliot Page stood in front of the camera wearing only blue striped shorts. Posing with his arms crossed and a relaxed expression, he openly showed off his lean physique and tattoos.

The shoot took place not in a glamorous studio but at the historic Russian & Turkish Baths in New York City's East Village. Ryan McGinley served as the photographer, while a diverse group of figures, including Elliot Page, Troye Sivan, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Marlon James, Rashid Johnson and Eddie Huang, also took part.

The feature also holds special significance in New York Magazine's history. The magazine said that although it has covered men's fashion several times, this was the first time in its roughly 60-year history that it had produced a separate special issue devoted exclusively to men's style.

Elliot Page also opened up about his changed perspective on his body through the photoshoot. In discussing visits to bathhouses, he conveyed that in recent years he had come to view such spaces more positively—as places where he could feel comfortable staying in his body as it is.

Elliot Page publicly came out as transgender in December 2020. In a 2021 interview, he also personally disclosed that he had undergone top surgery to remove breast tissue. At the time, Page said that after the surgery, he was finally able to recognize himself in the mirror and described it as an experience that completely changed his life.

Since then, Page has not hidden his physical changes, even revealing his post-surgery appearance in swimwear. In this New York Magazine photoshoot, he likewise stood before the camera without a shirt and naturally showed his current appearance.

Meanwhile, Page continues to work as an actor. He became an international star through the 2007 film Juno and later appeared in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. More recently, he played Sinon in The Odyssey, a film directed by Christopher Nolan.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.