"5,400% Return on Bitcoin" Guillaume Patry Passes His Secret on to His 38-Month-Old Daughter: "You Have to Invest to Make Money" (The Return of Superman)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Guillaume Patry's 38-month-old daughter Leah is receiving early investment lessons from her father.

The 637th episode of KBS2's The Return of Superman, airing Wednesday the 30th, is titled "Lean on Me When You're Tired and Struggling." In the episode, Guillaume teaches his 38-month-old daughter Leah about investing.

After waking up early, Leah takes vegetables out of the refrigerator herself and starts eating breakfast. She happily devours healthy foods such as carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers before sweetly telling her father, "Should I buy some for you, too?" Her offer to buy the foods she enjoyed reveals her adorable, loving-daughter side.

Guillaume begins by saying, "If you want to buy something for Dad, Leah has to make money, too." He then launches into a surprise lesson in early investing, telling her, "You have to invest to make money." When Guillaume shows her a chart and says, "The earlier you start investing, the better," Leah repeatedly asks, "Why?" Faced with the enthusiastic questions of his 38-month-old student, Guillaume continues explaining things at her level, creating a father-daughter investment study session.

Leah's eyes reportedly light up when Guillaume explains that investing well would allow her to buy as many delicious fruits as she likes, including strawberries and blueberries. The little foodie, who takes food more seriously than anyone, bursts with confidence and cries out in her adorable childlike pronunciation, "I can do it!"

Above all, Leah's boundless curiosity, asking "Why?" after every one of her father's explanations, is expected to make viewers smile. Anticipation is building for the lively back-and-forth between Leah, who charmingly takes on even her economics lessons, and Guillaume, who seriously answers each of his daughter's questions.

The heartwarming investment study session between Guillaume and Leah, which begins during breakfast, can be seen on this week's broadcast of The Return of Superman.

The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

Meanwhile, Guillaume Patry was born in Canada and rose to fame after appearing on JTBC's Non-Summit. A former professional gamer, he is now active as a professional investor following his retirement from esports. He has made substantial returns on stock investments and drew attention after revealing that he earned a 5,400% return on Bitcoin in 2018.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.