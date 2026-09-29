Kim Jung-nan Opens Up About Her Secret Health Struggle: "Thankfully, It Was Caught Early, and I Returned After Recovering"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Jung-nan will reveal on 'Radio Star' that she underwent surgery without anyone knowing.

The MBC program 'Radio Star,' airing on the 30th, will feature Park Mi-sun, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Sae-rom and Kim Soo-mi in a special episode titled 'I'll Be the Fabulous Older Sister—Who Will Be the Younger One?'

Kim Jung-nan and Park Mi-sun have maintained a close friendship through their 'A.U.D.' group. 'Audi' is short for "Aunties' friendship until we kick the bucket." The two became close through a longtime makeup artist friend they had in common, traveled together and built their friendship over roughly 20 years. They even revealed that they rented an Audi vehicle for a trip to Jeju Island, drawing laughs.

Park Mi-sun expressed her gratitude, saying she ate a great deal of food Kim Jung-nan cooked for her while she was battling illness. "I will never forget it for the rest of my life," she said. Kim Jung-nan then revealed that she had undergone treatment and surgery herself while watching Park Mi-sun go through a difficult time. Fortunately, the condition was detected early, and she completed the surgery successfully. She added that she continued her YouTube activities and returned to filming dramas afterward.

Kim Jung-nan, who said she had always considered it natural to go everywhere alone, recalled the time Park Mi-sun accompanied her to hear the test results and told her, "Don't go to the hospital alone." She also revealed that people close to her, including Park Mi-sun, stayed by her side until the end on the day of her surgery.

Kim Jung-nan also spoke candidly about her single life. She said she is still using on her own the dinnerware sets that fans gave her as wedding gifts starting 20 years ago. She added that she has not completely closed herself off to the possibility of marriage.

She also revealed how her standards for an ideal type have changed over the years. Kim Jung-nan said that when she was younger, she was drawn to handsome, tall men, but that has changed, and she explained why, earning viewers' sympathy.

Kim Jung-nan also shared her diverse hobbies, ranging from idols to animation and games. Having enjoyed idol groups across generations, from SHINee and BTS to Ateez, she said she was especially captivated by Ateez's music, which she had followed since their debut. She recently received an invitation to one of their concerts and attended it. Saying she was "200% satisfied" with the performance, she revealed her extraordinary devotion as a fan. A longtime BTS fan as well, she also said that she attended a BTS concert with her close friend Park Mi-sun and helped Park become an ARMY, drawing laughs.

Her love of games also spans 30 years. Kim Jung-nan said she has enjoyed 'Diablo' for a long time, dating back to the 2D era, and even received a paladin shield engraved with her name from the game's creators, showcasing her status as a successful superfan.

Kim Jung-nan's stories—from the surgery no one knew about and her genuine friendship with Park Mi-sun to her single life and 30-year history as a devoted fan—can be seen on 'Radio Star,' airing at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the 30th.

Meanwhile, 'Radio Star' is a one-of-a-kind talk show beloved by many for disarming guests with its hosts' razor-sharp banter, which can veer in any direction, and drawing out their real stories.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.