'Prenatal Care in China' Lee Da-hae's Look Barely Shows She's Heavily Pregnant... "Who Would Think She's Eight Months Pregnant?"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Da-hae shared an update on her prenatal care in China.

On the 29th, Lee Da-hae posted a photo on her social media along with the caption, "I love you."

In the released photo, Lee Da-hae is seen enjoying time with Shim Jin-hwa and Jang Young-ran. The three women smiled brightly, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

Earlier that day, Shim Jin-hwa also shared that she had traveled to China to meet Lee Da-hae. Shim Jin-hwa marveled at Lee Da-hae's flawless appearance despite being heavily pregnant, saying, "Who would think she's eight months pregnant?" The three spent time together, including dining at a famous restaurant in Shanghai, China.

Lee Da-hae, who was born in 1984, made her debut in the 2002 MBC drama 'Park Jong-cheol, a Fine Young Man.' She has appeared in dramas including 'Sweet 18,' 'Heaven's Fate,' 'My Girl,' 'The Slave Hunters,' and 'Iris II: New Generation.' She married singer Seven in 2023 and is expecting to give birth to a daughter in November.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.