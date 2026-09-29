Jin Seo-yeon, who reportedly lost 28 kg in 40 days, rebounds into the 60-kg range... "An unprecedented situation—I’m starting an 11-kg weight-loss plan"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Jin Seo-yeon has revealed her weight and begun an earnest weight-loss effort.

On the 28th, Jin Seo-yeon posted a photo on her account along with the message, "An unprecedented situation. Starting an 11-kg weight-loss plan. I’ll lose 11 kg over the next three months. Goal: 49 kg."

The photo showed Jin Seo-yeon’s InBody results from a measurement taken that day. Her weight was 60.17 kg, with a body fat percentage of 21.1%, skeletal muscle mass of 26.23 kg, and body fat mass of 12.70 kg.

Her skeletal muscle mass was relatively high, and her body fat mass was not particularly high. However, what caught Jin Seo-yeon’s eye most was the leading digit of her weight. Having long been diligent about managing her physique, she was surprised to see that her weight had surpassed 60 kg and set a personal goal of losing 11 kg.

Jin Seo-yeon also revealed a specific weight-loss plan, saying, "I’ll lose 11 kg over the next three months." Her target weight is 49 kg. By setting a three-month period rather than aiming for a short-term change, she announced that she was embarking on a serious diet.

Then, one day later, on the 29th, Jin Seo-yeon shared her InBody results once again. Her weight fell from 60.17 kg to 58.95 kg in a single day, a decrease of about 1.2 kg.

However, the detailed figures changed somewhat. Her body fat percentage rose from 21.1% to 23.6%, while her skeletal muscle mass decreased from 26.23 kg to 24.70 kg. Her body fat mass also increased from 12.70 kg to 13.91 kg. Although her weight dropped over the short period, her skeletal muscle mass and body fat mass changed in the opposite direction.

By sharing her InBody figures after just one day, Jin Seo-yeon announced the start of an 11-kg weight-loss plan that will continue for three months. Attention is now focused on whether she can reach her target weight of 49 kg.

Meanwhile, actress Jin Seo-yeon married in 2014 and has one son. She previously made headlines after successfully losing 28 kg within 40 days of giving birth.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.