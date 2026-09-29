Is This Really the 'Golden' Singer Jae? Ahead of Her November Wedding, She Shows Off an Ultra-Slim Figure, Sharp Jawline and Defined Collarbone

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jae (EJAE), the composer and singer of Netflix's animated film KPop Demon Hunters, drew attention with her noticeably sharper appearance.

Jae recently posted several photos on social media, writing, "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to walk in my first-ever runway show at Vogue World."

She added, "It was an incredible experience to watch hundreds of creators come together to create such a breathtakingly amazing show. I am truly grateful to Vogue for inviting me to be part of it," reflecting on her first runway appearance.

In the released photos, Jae transformed into a model, wearing a black tube-top-style top with a striking dress combining blue and black. The outfit was an archival dress by Italian designer Roberto Capucci, distinguished by a three-dimensional silhouette reminiscent of sculpture. Jae completed the look with a choker featuring an ornate cross embellishment, creating a powerful impression.

What particularly caught attention was Jae's sharper appearance compared with before. With her hair swept completely back, she revealed her face fully, highlighting the defined lines around her cheeks and jaw.

The outfit's fully exposed shoulders also revealed her slender upper-body silhouette. Her prominent collarbones and shoulder line emphasized an even slimmer appearance than before. However, Jae has not personally confirmed whether she lost weight or how much she may have lost.

Jae took the stage at Vogue World 2026: Milano, held on the 22nd at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy. The event marked her first major runway debut, and she appeared alongside Gigi Hadid and others in the show's opening chapter, "The Artisanal Revolution."

Meanwhile, Jae received global attention last year after lending her singing voice to Rumi, a member of HUNTR/X, in KPop Demon Hunters. She also contributed to the lyrics, composition and vocals for the OST song "Golden," gaining recognition alongside the film's success.

Jae is set to marry Korean American music producer Sam Kim this November.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.