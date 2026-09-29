Young-sik, a Divorced Season 28 Contestant, Eats Eel Alone After Breaking Up with Hyunsook: "I Have Nowhere to Put This Energy to Use"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ga-eun] Young-sik of "I'm Solo" Season 28 shared his bitter feelings after breaking up with Hyunsook.

On the 27th, Young-sik uploaded a video of himself eating alone to his YouTube channel, "Daensik-i."

At home, he grilled eel himself and prepared a simple yet hearty meal. Before eating, he awkwardly said, "Eating alone isn't anything special, but I made something extraordinary today—eel. I'll enjoy it." As he began his eel mukbang, he wryly remarked, "Eel is supposed to be good for stamina, but I have nowhere to put this energy to use."

He also opened up about the hardships of being a single father. "When my daughter was young, I would put her to bed and watch a movie while drinking a can of beer. It was difficult going back and forth between home and work. There was no caregiver at the time, so my daughter kept playing in my arms, and we couldn't go anywhere. On weekends, I always went out with my daughter, so I couldn't rest for even a day. I burned out, and my health suffered," he said. Referring to his daughter, who is now a high school student and has grown up well, he added, "I'm grateful that she grew up so well."

Young-sik appeared on the 28th season of the divorced-singles special of SBS PLUS and ENA's "I'm Solo." He and fellow cast member Hyunsook became romantically involved after the show, attracting considerable attention. Although he regularly shared updates about their long-distance relationship, the two broke up this month, six months after publicly confirming their relationship.

Born in 1980, Young-sik is raising his daughter alone. Hyunsook, born in 1988, is a single mother of three. Hyunsook shared her feelings about the breakup, saying, "Young-sik was a good person, and I was happy. That's why, before it was too late and before the children became even more attached, we decided to return to our respective lives."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.