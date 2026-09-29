'Son of Immortal Songs' Jang Han-byeol Hits It Big, Sells Out Solo Concert in Two Minutes

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Jang Han-byeol has proven his unrivaled ticket-selling power.

According to his agency, LEON WORKS, tickets for Jang Han-byeol's solo concert THE STAR IS BORN, scheduled for October 31 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Daeyang Hall at Sejong University in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, sold out within two minutes of going on sale.

Jang Han-byeol previously sold out every seat at his fan meeting within one minute of tickets going on sale in July, demonstrating the formidable buying power of his fan base. This time, he further established himself as a guaranteed box-office draw by selling out his first solo concert at lightning speed.

At this concert, Jang Han-byeol will perform a variety of genres, including ballads, trot and pop, with a live band. He will also present a special stage that can be seen only at his solo concert.

The agency stated, "We sincerely thank everyone in the Eunhasu fandom for your unwavering love and enthusiastic support, from the fan meeting through our first solo concert. We are doing our utmost to present a highly polished show—from the song selection and live band to the stage production—to live up to the expectations you have shown us."

Jang Han-byeol finished in the top three on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s Legend of the Nameless. He recently proved both his solid vocal ability and broad public appeal by winning on KBS2's Immortal Songs.

Baek Ji-eun Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.