"I Bathed with My Dad Until I Was 20"... 'Tazza 4' Actress Ayaka Miyoshi's Bed Scene with Byun Yo-han Brings Her Past Remarks Back into Focus

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong An-ji] Past remarks by Japanese actress Ayaka Miyoshi, who appears in the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' are drawing renewed attention online.

Recently, a post titled "The Tazza 4 actress who bathed with her father until she was 20" was uploaded to an online community.

The post discussed Ayaka Miyoshi's remarks during a past appearance on a Japanese variety show, in which she spoke about her unusually close relationship with her father.

During the broadcast, one cast member mentioned Ayaka Miyoshi's close relationship with her father, saying, "I heard that you even walk around arm in arm," before asking, "There are girls who say, 'I can bathe with my dad until I'm 20.' What do you think of that?"

Miyoshi surprised viewers by replying, "I did," and revealing that she had also bathed with her father until she was 20. She added, "I don't do it now because my dad finds it embarrassing and doesn't like it," and continued, "I would also go into the bathroom with him and wash his hair."

Those remarks have recently resurfaced online alongside news that Ayaka Miyoshi will appear in the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.'

Released on the 23rd, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a crime film about Jang Tae-young (Byun Yo-han), who thought he had it all after building an online casino business, and his best friend Park Tae-young (Roh Jae-won), who shares his name and took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a revenge-fueled showdown. Ayaka Miyoshi plays Kaneko, the head of a Japanese company backed by a yakuza organization who designs the global gambling circuit. In particular, Miyoshi made a strong impression by revealing her upper body during a bed scene with Byun Yo-han.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.