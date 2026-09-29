Kim Bo-sung Looks Dramatically Different One Year After Quitting Smoking: "He Looks 20 Years Younger"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Bo-sung showed off his dramatically transformed appearance after successfully quitting smoking.

On the 28th, the YouTube channel Heoseok Kim Boseok uploaded a video titled "Hyung! Let's Go See the Fireworks!" A Special Eve Celebration with a Senior Friend Bound by Years of Loyalty. The video featured actor Oh Jae-hyun introducing his longtime connection with Kim Bo-sung.

The two actors were beloved by viewers after appearing in the hit drama "A Tree Blooming with Love" as the characters "Fatty" and "Skinny," respectively. Their relationship, which began when they first met through the drama, has continued for more than 30 years.

Kim Bo-sung appeared that day holding Oh Jae-hyun's hand tightly and introduced him as "my friend of 35 years." When the production team asked, "What kind of relationship do you have?" Kim Bo-sung explained, "I first met my senior friend in 'A Tree Blooming with Love Season 2.'" He added, "It was a Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) drama about the love, passion, and loyalty of young people. I met him in Season 2."

At the time, Oh Jae-hyun became known to viewers for playing "Fatty," a student in the Department of Theater and Film. Kim Bo-sung also appeared as "Skinny," and the two displayed exceptional chemistry onscreen. Their relationship continued after the drama ended, and they have now been friends for 35 years.

Oh Jae-hyun also discussed Kim Bo-sung's real personality. He praised him, saying, "He has a boxing and tough-guy image, but in real life, he is a very quiet person who hardly speaks, leaves immediately after work, and is genuinely kind."

Kim Bo-sung responded bashfully, "Thank you for seeing me that way," and then delivered his signature "loyalty" catchphrase, prompting laughter. Oh Jae-hyun's account drew attention because it portrayed Kim as quiet and kind in real life, unlike the intense image he displays on television.

Oh Jae-hyun also mentioned Kim Bo-sung's changed appearance. He complimented him, saying, "He quit smoking. His face looks about 20 years younger."

Kim Bo-sung shyly replied, "I quit last year." In fact, he has drawn attention for his noticeably different appearance since quitting smoking, including a brighter skin tone.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.