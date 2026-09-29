Needmorecash’s Admission of ‘Dating Violence’ Deals a Devastating Blow... Web Drama with 300 Million Won Invested Postponed Indefinitely

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Creator Needmorecash (real name Cha Cheong-il), embroiled in allegations of dating violence, has suspended his activities. The Gyeonggi Provincial Council web drama, which had finished filming with him in the lead role, has also been postponed indefinitely.

On the 29th, Gyeonggi Provincial Council member Yoo Ho-jun told MHN Sports, "We have confirmed that all scheduled events related to the release of the web drama have been postponed."

Needmorecash had already completed filming as Jeong Ui-yeol, the lead character in The Gyeonggi Provincial Council’s web drama “The Assemblyman Is Live.” The comedy mockumentary follows a provincial council member and former unknown trot singer as he communicates with local residents through live broadcasts.

The Gyeonggi Provincial Council had originally planned to hold a preview screening on October 7 and release the web drama in installments beginning October 9. However, with only about 10 days remaining before its release, the schedule was disrupted after allegations of dating violence involving lead actor Needmorecash emerged.

The preview screening scheduled for October 7 has now been postponed, while the web drama’s release, which was set to begin on October 9, has also been delayed indefinitely.

Yoo Ho-jun said, "It is inappropriate for victims of dating violence to continue seeing his face through a web drama. It is also inappropriate for a council with a public mission to produce and distribute content featuring a perpetrator of dating violence," adding, "A decision should be made in line with the purpose of the council."

Last June, the Gyeonggi Provincial Council made the high-profile decision to cast Needmorecash as the lead, with the aim of broadening its engagement with younger generations familiar with digital content and short-form culture.

In particular, according to a bid notice posted on the Public Procurement Service’s Korea Online e-Procurement System (KONEPS), the total project budget for the “2026 Gyeonggi Provincial Council Web Drama Production and Promotion Services” was set at 280 million won, including value-added tax. The project was commissioned by the Secretariat of the Gyeonggi Provincial Council, and the final winning bid was 250 million won.

Despite the considerable budget invested in the production, a major setback involving its lead actor emerged only about 10 days before its release. As a result, both the preview screening and the release schedule were postponed indefinitely.

On the 28th, a woman identified as A, who said she was Needmorecash’s former girlfriend, claimed online that she had suffered dating violence—including verbal abuse, physical assault and property damage—during their relationship.

A also released an audio recording from an incident on May 29 in which a man is heard using profanities and verbally abusing someone. She claimed that Needmorecash was the person whose voice was heard in the recording.

A further claimed that Needmorecash, while intoxicated, verbally abused a taxi driver, disparaged certain regions or office workers, and made inappropriate remarks about children with disabilities and his own fans. These were claims made by A, and the facts surrounding all of the individual allegations have not been fully verified.

As the controversy grew, Needmorecash’s agency, NOB Entertainment, issued an official statement on the 29th, saying, "In the process of confirming the facts with the person concerned, we confirmed that the individual had engaged in inappropriate words and conduct."

The agency added, "We take the matter very seriously and have decided, in consultation with the individual concerned, to suspend all activities. Follow-up measures will be taken regarding scheduled advertisements, content and other related projects. We apologize to those who were harmed."

Needmorecash’s social media accounts were subsequently deleted, and videos previously posted on YouTube were switched to private.

Meanwhile, Needmorecash is a creator who formerly worked as a dancer and has performed on stage with BTS. He later became known for parody content based on TikTok videos with a Chinese aesthetic, which gained popularity.

He was particularly active as the alter ego Ryuhei, a character reminiscent of a butler from Japanese manga. He released “Good Night, Miss” in collaboration with Kim Kyung-wook’s alter ego Tanaka and also appeared on music-show stages. The song became a major hit, ranking No. 2 on TikTok’s “2024 Top Songs in Korea” list.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.