'Kim Hae-jun's wife' Kim Seung-hye welcomes a daughter today (29th): "Successfully delivered vaginally; we will raise her with love"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kim Seung-hye personally shared the news that she had welcomed a daughter.

On the 29th, Kim Seung-hye announced via social media, "Our little one was born this morning. I successfully delivered vaginally." She continued, "Who do you think she looks like? We are so moved to have become parents. We will raise her with love," expressing her overwhelming emotions.

In the photos she shared, Kim Seung-hye is holding her newborn daughter and smiling brightly. Her husband, Kim Hae-jun, also gazed at his wife and daughter, expressing his overwhelming joy.

Fellow celebrities also showered the family with congratulations. Comedian Kang Jae-joon commented, "She's finally here. Congratulations so much," while comedian Shim Jin-hwa wrote, "What? Why did you come out so early? You must have wanted to see Mom and Dad soon. You did so well." Model Song Hae Na also expressed her happiness, saying, "She's finally here. You did so well."

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hye married fellow comedian Kim Hae-jun in 2024. Two years into their marriage, they have welcomed a daughter and begun building an even happier family.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.