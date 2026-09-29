NINA, the New Hallyu Goddess... Top 10 on Douyin’s Entertainment Buzz Ranking

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer NINA demonstrated her stature as a rising star in Chinese-speaking regions immediately after her comeback.

“Say It for Me,” a track from NINA’s second mini-album, “WHY NOT ME?”, released on August 30, secured a spot in the Top 10 of Douyin’s entertainment buzz ranking, one of the major platforms in Chinese-speaking regions.

Content related to “Say It for Me” also surpassed 7.49 million simultaneous viewers on the platform. A number of Chinese-speaking entertainers further demonstrated the song’s strong local popularity by posting cover videos of its Korean-language version one after another.

“Say It for Me” is an emotional ballad about a love that was recognized too late. It sings of a tender heart that knows how things will end but still wishes to be told that everything will be all right. NINA’s signature delicate, highly emotive vocals and producer Lee Hyun-seung’s lyrical melody create a powerful synergy, and the song is gaining popularity for reminding listeners of a scene from a Korean drama or an OST.

On the 27th, NINA performed “Say It for Me” with a live band on the YouTube web content series “it’s KPOP LIVE.” The rich band sound blended with NINA’s understated vocals to create a deeply poignant atmosphere. Her delicate facial expressions and gestures further heightened the song’s lonely emotional arc, drawing listeners deeper into the performance.

“WHY NOT ME?” is an album about personal growth and discovering oneself through love. It contains six tracks in total, including the title track “WHY,” “Shadow Boxing,” “QT,” “MAMA PAPA,” “TELL ME WHERE ARE WE,” and “Say It for Me.”

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.