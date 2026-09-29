"They only give me rotten fruit because I'm visually impaired"... Oh Jae Hyun Opens Up About Depression Amid Hiatus (Heo-seok Kim Bo-sung)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Oh Jae Hyun, who became known for playing the role of "Fatty" in "A Tree Blooming with Love," shared an update on his life after developing a visual impairment.

On the 28th, a video titled "Hyung! Let's Go Watch the Fireworks! A Special Pre-Event with a Hyung Bound by Long-Standing Loyalty" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Heo-seok Kim Bo-seok." The video showed Kim Bo-sung heading to Yeouido to watch the fireworks with Oh Jae Hyun, a popular actor from the 1990s.

Kim Bo-sung appeared holding Oh Jae Hyun's hand tightly and introduced him as "my hyung of 35 years." When the production team asked, "What kind of relationship do you have?" Kim Bo-sung explained, "I met my hyung years ago on 'A Tree Blooming with Love Season 2.' It was a KBS drama about the love, passion, and loyalty of young people. I met my hyung in Season 2."

At the time, Oh Jae Hyun played "Fatty," a student in the theater and film department, and became familiar to viewers. Although many years have passed, the bond between the two has continued to this day.

Oh Jae Hyun shared the unfortunate news that he is now living with a visual impairment. Kim Bo-sung is also visually impaired. He explained his condition, saying, "I can't see out of my left eye. I'm Grade 6, and my hyung is Grade 1."

Kim Bo-sung then showed his consideration for Oh Jae Hyun. He said, "So, trying to understand how my hyung feels, since I can see well with my right eye when I watch fireworks, I'll close my right eye and try to watch with my left. We'll watch the fireworks with the same feeling."

Kim Bo-sung meant that he would close his better-seeing eye and watch the fireworks alongside Oh Jae Hyun in an effort to understand, even slightly, what it feels like to live with a visual impairment. His thoughtful gesture was deeply moving, reflecting the special consideration that comes with their long-standing bond.

Oh Jae Hyun also expressed his gratitude to Kim Bo-sung. Saying, "He really takes good care of me," he thanked Kim Bo-sung for looking after him so attentively.

Oh Jae Hyun identified glaucoma as the cause of his visual impairment. He explained, "I went for a checkup too late. I had no symptoms. When I finally went, they told me it was at an advanced stage." He also emphasized the importance of regular health checkups.

Kim Bo-sung continued to hold Oh Jae Hyun's hand and stay by his side. He carefully looked after him during their journey and, as he had promised, watched the fireworks with one eye closed.

Oh Jae Hyun expressed his gratitude for the time he spent with Kim Bo-sung, saying, "My depression went away." Although it was only a brief moment watching the fireworks with an old friend, it gave him a special opportunity to forget his loneliness and hardships for a while.

However, Oh Jae Hyun also opened up about the practical difficulties he has faced since developing his visual impairment. He said, "I always live alone, so I'm lonely. No one is there when I get home, and there's no one to talk to even when I go outside. The sad thing is, when I go to buy vegetables or something, I say, 'I'm visually impaired and can't see, so please give me some good ones,' but when I get home, they're all rotten."

Because of his visual impairment, even ordinary grocery shopping is difficult. He conveyed the frustration of having to trust someone when buying goods, while being unable to tell whether they are in good condition until he returns home and checks them.

After hearing this, Kim Bo-sung empathized with Oh Jae Hyun, saying, "This makes me angry again." He appeared deeply saddened by the difficulties faced by the hyung he has known for so long and even expressed anger on his behalf.

Finally, Oh Jae Hyun once again expressed his gratitude to Kim Bo-sung for continuing to look after him.

He sincerely said, "Heo Seok—Kim Bo-sung—is truly loyal. Even when he says just a few words, he makes them so warm. He supported me and prayed for me when I was struggling and ill. I was truly moved and grateful."

The two men formed a bond through a drama 35 years ago, and even after all this time, they continue to stand by each other. In particular, the sight of Kim Bo-sung, who shares the pain of visual impairment, holding Oh Jae Hyun's hand and watching the fireworks with him once again highlighted their deep loyalty.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.