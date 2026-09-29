Ko So-young, 25 Years Older Than Rosé, Smitten With Her Gift: Shows Off Matching Sneakers and Handwritten Card

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ko So-young revealed the gift she received from BLACKPINK's Rosé, highlighting their close friendship.

On the 29th, Ko So-young posted several photos to her social media story while tagging Rosé's account.

The photos showed gifts Rosé sent to Ko So-young, including matching sneakers and fashion items from global sports brand PUMA, for which Rosé serves as an ambassador. Ko So-young also posted a photo of herself wearing the sneakers and added a heart emoji alongside Rosé's account.

The card shared with the gifts featured Rosé's signature and a message thanking Ko So-young for the love and support she had shown her, while expressing hope that she would enjoy the products in their new colors.

Ko So-young also expressed her gratitude to Rosé by adding the message "Thank you" and a purple heart to the gift photos.

The friendship between the two has been revealed several times. Ko So-young, who was born in 1972, and Rosé, who was born in 1997, are 25 years apart in age but have maintained their close relationship.

The two drew attention in 2022 when they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles and shared photos taken together. Chosun Ilbo later reported that Ko So-young attended BLACKPINK's Seoul concert in 2022 and gave Rosé Italian luxury tableware in 2023. At the time, Rosé expressed her gratitude to Ko So-young, saying, "Thank you for the beautiful gift, senior."

That same year, photos of the two taking sticker pictures together at a BLACKPINK concert were also released, further highlighting their special friendship.

Their connection has continued in recent years. Last year, Ko So-young personally attended a BLACKPINK concert, watched the performance while holding a light stick, and shared an autographed album she received from Rosé. The autograph was reportedly prepared for Ko So-young's daughter, once again drawing attention to the pair's close relationship.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.