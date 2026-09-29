Ko So-young, 25 Years Older Than Rosé, Smitten With Her Gift: Shows Off Matching Sneakers and Handwritten Card

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Ko So-young, 25 Years Older Than Rosé, Smitten With Her Gift: Shows Off Matching Sneakers and Handwritten Card

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ko So-young revealed the gift she received from BLACKPINK's Rosé, highlighting their close friendship.

On the 29th, Ko So-young posted several photos to her social media story while tagging Rosé's account.

The photos showed gifts Rosé sent to Ko So-young, including matching sneakers and fashion items from global sports brand PUMA, for which Rosé serves as an ambassador. Ko So-young also posted a photo of herself wearing the sneakers and added a heart emoji alongside Rosé's account.

The card shared with the gifts featured Rosé's signature and a message thanking Ko So-young for the love and support she had shown her, while expressing hope that she would enjoy the products in their new colors.

Ko So-young also expressed her gratitude to Rosé by adding the message "Thank you" and a purple heart to the gift photos.

The friendship between the two has been revealed several times. Ko So-young, who was born in 1972, and Rosé, who was born in 1997, are 25 years apart in age but have maintained their close relationship.

Ko So-young, 25 Years Older Than Rosé, Smitten With Her Gift: Shows Off Matching Sneakers and Handwritten Card

The two drew attention in 2022 when they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles and shared photos taken together. Chosun Ilbo later reported that Ko So-young attended BLACKPINK's Seoul concert in 2022 and gave Rosé Italian luxury tableware in 2023. At the time, Rosé expressed her gratitude to Ko So-young, saying, "Thank you for the beautiful gift, senior."

That same year, photos of the two taking sticker pictures together at a BLACKPINK concert were also released, further highlighting their special friendship.

Their connection has continued in recent years. Last year, Ko So-young personally attended a BLACKPINK concert, watched the performance while holding a light stick, and shared an autographed album she received from Rosé. The autograph was reportedly prepared for Ko So-young's daughter, once again drawing attention to the pair's close relationship.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JiHyun, Lee
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