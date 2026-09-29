Choi Daniel Still Feels Guilty More Than a Decade Later Over IU Incident: "I Panicked and Made a Mistake—I'm Still Shocked"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Choi Daniel opened up about an incident he still feels sorry about involving singer and actress IU, recalling his days as a radio DJ.

Choi Daniel recently appeared as a guest on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) radio's 'Wendy's Youngstreet,' where Jang Keun-suk was serving as a special DJ.

On the show, Choi Daniel recalled an unforgettable mistake from his time hosting the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) program 'Choi Daniel's Pops Pops.'

Choi Daniel began, "I remember one mistake. It was my third day after switching from an overnight broadcast to a morning show. Since it was live, I was completely flustered, and IU appeared as a guest."

He continued, "When you're hosting, you usually give a closing sign-off at the end, right? But I was pressed for time and had to let her go without even giving a proper farewell. I'm still shocked by it." He explained what had happened at the time.

Because it was a live broadcast, the scheduled airtime was coming to an end, and he was unable to properly say goodbye to the guest. The fact that the guest was IU, in particular, meant that Choi Daniel still remembered the moment long after it happened.

He confessed, "Whenever I see IU on TV after that, I think, 'Ah, I should have given her a proper closing sign-off...'" He said the incident still comes to mind whenever he sees IU.

Jang Keun-suk asked, "Haven't you met IU since then?" Choi Daniel replied, "No. I've only seen her on TV."

Jang Keun-suk comforted Choi Daniel, saying, "If you meet her, it could become a cute and funny story." Choi Daniel then smiled shyly and said, "If you remember it that way..."

Even though more than a decade has passed, Choi Daniel still remembered the moment when he failed to give IU a proper closing farewell. By honestly sharing his regret over the unexpected live-broadcast mistake, he brought both laughter and warmth to the story.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.