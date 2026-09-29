'Hyun Bin's wife' Son Ye-jin approaches fans secretly filming her '4-year-old son' and tells them something

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] As interest in actress Son Ye-jin's 4-year-old son continues to grow, she shared her candid thoughts on situations in which he is secretly filmed and on protecting his privacy.

Son Ye-jin discussed her son during an interview on the 29th about the Netflix series The Scandal.

Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and the couple has a 4-year-old son.

Recently, photos and accounts of people spotting Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin on a family vacation with their son in places such as Okinawa, Japan, spread online and attracted attention.

Amid the discussion, a netizen who said they had seen the boy in person recounted what happened at the time, writing, "The child was so beautiful that he looked AI-generated, so I told my wife, 'That baby over there is really cute.'" This drew attention to the boy's appearance. Son Ye-jin also attracted further interest recently when she appeared on JTBC's Please Take Care of My Refrigerator and proudly said of her son's looks, "If he looks like this, it would be hard for him not to become an actor."

During the interview, Son Ye-jin carefully shared her views on her son being secretly photographed.

Son Ye-jin said, "Many people secretly take pictures. I go over and ask them to delete them." She continued, "Hyun Bin and I cannot avoid it, but I become sensitive when our child's face is exposed. He may one day be walking around alone without us, so I'm cautious about that."

Son Ye-jin also spoke candidly about mentioning her son's appearance on Please Take Care of My Refrigerator. She said, "I regretted it immediately. Once what I said on a variety show was put into print, it felt different." She added, "I thought people might find it obnoxious, so I corrected myself."

At the same time, Son Ye-jin drew attention by saying that she would like to support her son if he grows up and chooses an acting career like hers and Hyun Bin's.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.