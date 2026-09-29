Shin-Soo Choo's Son Choo Moo-bin Reveals Stunning Girlfriend: "Does He Have High Standards After Growing Up Seeing Ha Won-mi?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Choo Moo-bin, the eldest son of former baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, has started sharing couple posts on social media by personally revealing his beautiful girlfriend. Celebrating their first anniversary, he referred to her as "my princess" and openly expressed his affection.

On the 29th, Choo Moo-bin posted several photos of himself with his girlfriend on social media. He added the caption, "365 days with my princess," revealing that the couple had been together for a year.

In the photos, Choo Moo-bin stood closely beside his girlfriend, creating a warm and affectionate atmosphere. Wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt paired with a silver chain necklace, Choo Moo-bin showed off his broad shoulders and sturdy build, befitting a baseball player. His girlfriend, standing beside him, also attracted attention with her defined features and radiant appearance.

Choo Moo-bin had previously been known mainly through updates shared by his family, so his decision to reveal his girlfriend himself was unusual and drew even more attention. Netizens responded with comments such as, "He already has a girlfriend," "They look great together," and "His girlfriend looks like a celebrity."

Born in 2005, Choo Moo-bin is the eldest son of Shin-Soo Choo and Ha Won-mi. He has followed in his father's footsteps as a baseball player since childhood. After attending IMG Academy, he played baseball at the collegiate level, primarily as a first baseman and third baseman. In 2026, he continued his playing career at Orange Coast College.

Earlier this year, footage of him training with his father, Shin-Soo Choo, and younger brother, Choo Gun-woo, was released through the family's YouTube channel and attracted attention. At the time, Choo Moo-bin impressed viewers with his solid physique and power-hitting ability, prompting praise that he had clearly inherited the "Shin-Soo Choo DNA."

Shin-Soo Choo has also expressed his special affection for his eldest son in the past, saying on a television program that he wanted to be more like a friend to him than simply his father.

Cho Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.