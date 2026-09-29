'Namkoong Min's wife' Jin Ah-reum sheds all postpartum swelling just two months after giving birth... Maintaining herself while caring for her newborn son

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] Model Jin Ah-reum shared an update on her life, continuing to take care of herself even after giving birth.

On the 29th, Jin Ah-reum posted several photos on her account along with a running emoji.

In the photos, Jin Ah-reum is taking selfies in front of a mirror while dressed in workout clothes. She appears to be carrying on with her daily routine and exercising even after giving birth. Her slender figure, with no visible postpartum swelling, and her unchanged beauty particularly caught attention and drew admiration.

Fans also took notice of Jin Ah-reum continuing to exercise so soon after giving birth. Although she posted only a running emoji without any explanation, the photos clearly showed that she was going about her daily life in good health.

Last July, Jin Ah-reum and her husband, actor Namkoong Min, became parents after welcoming their first son.

At the time, Namkoong Min's agency stated, "Namkoong Min and Jin Ah-reum have welcomed a son," adding, "As this concerns the actor's private life, it is difficult to provide further details. We would appreciate your warm congratulations."

The couple became parents nearly four years after getting married, marking the beginning of a new family with the arrival of their son. Jin Ah-reum has also continued communicating with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life through her account after giving birth.

The love story of Namkoong Min and Jin Ah-reum is also attracting renewed attention. The two first crossed paths as director and actress through the 2015 film 'Light My Fire,' directed by Namkoong Min. They grew closer while working on the film, eventually becoming a couple and publicly dating for about seven years.

After nurturing their relationship for many years, the couple held their wedding ceremony in October 2022 and became husband and wife. Nearly four years later, they welcomed a son, opening a new chapter in their lives as they transitioned from a married couple to parents.

Kim Sohee, Reporter

yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.