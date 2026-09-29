"You Can Smell the Money"... Na Yeong-seok (Na PD)'s 'Space Rice Cake' Faces Controversy Over Overpriced Merchandise Amid Humiliating Ratings in the 1% Range

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] tvN variety show 'Space Rice Cake,' directed by Na PD, has seen its ratings fall into the 1% range and is now facing disappointed reactions from some visitors to its pop-up store. This time, the criticism concerns merchandise prices and the pop-up's setup.

Recently, reviews from people who visited a pop-up store related to 'Space Rice Cake' have been shared on online communities and social media.

Some visitors, in particular, said they felt the merchandise was too expensive. At the 'Space Rice Cake and Torongi's Summer Memories' pop-up store, short-sleeved T-shirts were reportedly priced at 39,000 won, random plush toys at 25,000 won, and random mini key rings at 17,000 won.

Online, some people criticized the prices, saying, "The pop-up is way too expensive, too," "A single key ring costs 25,000 won," and "The apron was nearly 40,000 won, so I left without buying it."

There was also disappointment over the pop-up store's setup. Held in the Bukchon area of Jongno-gu, Seoul, since August 28, the 'Space Rice Cake and Torongi's Summer Memories' pop-up store was designed around memories of summer vacation, using the program and Torongi, a character from 'Earth Arcade.'

However, in a review recently posted by a staff member who said they had worked at the venue, the staffer said visitors repeatedly asked, "This is a Space Rice Cake pop-up, but don't you sell rice cakes?" and "Who is this character?"

Because the program's title includes the words 'rice cake shop,' some visitors came expecting actual rice cakes or food featured on the show. However, the pop-up focused on character merchandise and interactive spaces.

Given Bukchon's location, foreign tourists also visited the venue. However, a source familiar with the site expressed regret that the pop-up's concept was not sufficiently conveyed to visitors who were unfamiliar with the program or its characters.

This is not the first time 'Space Rice Cake' has faced criticism over commercialization. Early in the program, Lee Eunji, Mimi, Lee Young Ji, and An Yu-jin personally made rice cakes, developed menu items, and served customers in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do. The atmosphere changed significantly after the show opened its second location in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul.

The second location in Seoul operated as an actual pop-up store, and new menu items appeared instead of some of the dishes the members had completed through trial and error in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do. Some viewers expressed disappointment, saying, "This feels more like a commercial pop-up than a variety show" and "The story built in Goheung ended too quickly." During this process, some even directed the sharper criticism, "You can smell the money," at the production team.

The ratings also changed. 'Space Rice Cake' recorded ratings of 2.9% for its first episode and 3.0% for its second. However, episode seven, which featured the second Seoul location's operations in earnest, recorded 2.1% among nationwide paid TV households, while episode nine, which aired on the 25th, fell to 1.8%.

Having started as a small rice-cake shop on the show, 'Space Rice Cake' has expanded its scope to include a second location in Seoul, an offline pop-up, and merchandise sales. While it has been praised as a new attempt to extend the show's IP into physical spaces, some viewers are also disappointed that the program's distinctive modest charm has faded during the process of commercial expansion.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.