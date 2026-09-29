Lee Young-ae and Kim Go-eun Leave Brief Film Reviews, Sparking a 'Comment Section Meltdown'... Fallout from 'Assassin(s)'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The debate over the historical interpretation of the film 'Assassin(s)' has spread even to actors who attended its VIP screening.

Protest comments and abusive remarks have continued to appear on the social media accounts of Lee Young-ae and Kim Go-eun, who watched the film and posted favorable reviews.

Distributor Hive Media released handwritten reviews from the actors who attended the VIP screening held on the 21st.

Lee Young-ae wrote, "I found it thrilling and deeply moving." Kim Go-eun said, "I felt deeply grateful for the present. Please be sure to watch it with us and feel it for yourselves." Kim Min commented, "A tension that was both cold and fiery. I really enjoyed it."

However, as controversy intensified after the film's release over its historical depiction, criticism also turned toward the actors' reviews.

Some internet users visited their social media accounts and left comments such as, "Don't weigh in on matters you know nothing about" and "I'm really disappointed."

The actors merely shared their impressions of the film and did not express separate views on the disputed historical interpretation.

Directed by Hur Jin-ho, 'Assassin(s)' is based on the shooting of First Lady Yuk Young-soo on August 15, 1974.

Some critics accused the film of historical distortion over its dramatic setup, which hinted at possibilities different from the results of the government investigation at the time.

As the debate spread into political circles, the production team issued an official statement on the 28th. The team pushed back, saying, "The film was not made to establish a new specific historical conclusion or to deny or distort existing facts," and added, "Nowhere in the film is any specific individual identified as being behind the incident." It emphasized that the hypotheses and dramatic settings depicted in the film were not presented as historical facts and that the film was not made with a specific political agenda.

The controversy led to a complaint. Lee Jong-bae, a former Seoul Metropolitan Council member from the People Power Party, said on the 29th that he had filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency against director Hur Jin-ho, the head of the production company, the writer and others on charges of defamation by stating false facts.

Lee claimed that the film suggests to audiences that former President Park Chung-hee may have been behind the incident. This is the complainant's claim, and the allegations have not been substantiated.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.