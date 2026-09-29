"Bae Sung-jae's Wife" Kim Da-young Has a Fuller Face and Slightly Rounded Belly... "Could She Be Pregnant?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Da-young, the wife of former announcer and broadcaster Bae Sung-jae, shared an update after being spotted at a soccer stadium, prompting speculation among fans that she may be pregnant.

Kim Da-young shared photos on the 29th showing herself watching a soccer match at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

In the photos, Kim Da-young is smiling at the camera with the stadium in the background. She added a playful touch to her look with long, wavy hair and a horn-shaped headband, pairing a loose white T-shirt with black pants. She can also be seen enjoying the match while holding a can of soda.

In particular, the area around her abdomen appeared slightly visible beneath her loose top, leading some fans to speculate that Kim Da-young might be pregnant.

Fans who saw the photos commented, "You look even prettier with a fuller face," "Could there be a baby in your belly?" "You look pregnant," and "It feels like something good has happened."

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young got married in May last year. The couple, who have a 14-year age gap, overcame the difference and tied the knot after dating for about two years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.