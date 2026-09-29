"Bae Sung-jae's Wife" Kim Da-young Has a Fuller Face and Slightly Rounded Belly... "Could She Be Pregnant?"

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"Bae Sung-jae's Wife" Kim Da-young Has a Fuller Face and Slightly Rounded Belly... "Could She Be Pregnant?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Da-young, the wife of former announcer and broadcaster Bae Sung-jae, shared an update after being spotted at a soccer stadium, prompting speculation among fans that she may be pregnant.

Kim Da-young shared photos on the 29th showing herself watching a soccer match at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

In the photos, Kim Da-young is smiling at the camera with the stadium in the background. She added a playful touch to her look with long, wavy hair and a horn-shaped headband, pairing a loose white T-shirt with black pants. She can also be seen enjoying the match while holding a can of soda.

"Bae Sung-jae's Wife" Kim Da-young Has a Fuller Face and Slightly Rounded Belly... "Could She Be Pregnant?"

In particular, the area around her abdomen appeared slightly visible beneath her loose top, leading some fans to speculate that Kim Da-young might be pregnant.

Fans who saw the photos commented, "You look even prettier with a fuller face," "Could there be a baby in your belly?" "You look pregnant," and "It feels like something good has happened."

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young got married in May last year. The couple, who have a 14-year age gap, overcame the difference and tied the knot after dating for about two years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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