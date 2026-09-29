"Dating Violence Controversy": NEEDMORECASH Also Dropped by Agency... Contract Terminated, Removal as Director Underway

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Creator NEEDMORECASH (real name Cha Cheong-il) has suspended his activities over allegations of dating violence and will also see his contract with his agency terminated.

The agency is also proceeding with the removal of NEEDMORECASH from his position as a director.

NOB Entertainment announced on the afternoon of the 29th, "We completed our fact-finding regarding the matters raised in connection with NEEDMORECASH and then held internal discussions." The agency added, "After comprehensively considering the seriousness of the matter and its impact on affiliated companies and our creators, we decided to terminate our creator contract with NEEDMORECASH."

The decision to terminate the contract follows the announcement that he would suspend his activities on the same day the allegations emerged.

The agency explained, "Regarding NEEDMORECASH's service as a director of our company, we are also carrying out the necessary internal procedures, including his removal from the position." This means that his removal as a director has not yet been finalized.

For the advertisements and content that had been scheduled, the agency is consulting individually with the respective affiliated companies to determine follow-up measures.

The agency added, "We once again apologize to the person who was harmed by this incident, as well as to the affiliates and creators who trusted our company and worked with us."

Earlier, an internet user released an audio recording on social media and raised allegations of dating violence involving an influencer.

The controversy surrounding NEEDMORECASH subsequently spread, and the agency announced that he would suspend his activities after confirming, during its efforts to verify the facts with the parties involved, that there had been inappropriate words and conduct.

NEEDMORECASH's YouTube channel and Instagram account are also currently closed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.