Kim Ji-won Shows Byeon Woo-seok Her “Spicy Noona Energy”... “Hey, Don’t Get Cheeky. I’m Your Noona”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kim Ji-won revealed an unexpected playful side on set with Byeon Woo-seok.

On the 29th, Kim Ji-won and Lee Jung-eun appeared as guests on “Salon Drip,” released on the YouTube channel TEO. The two actresses co-starred in the drama “Doctor X.”

When asked whether she felt more comfortable with senior or junior actors, Kim Ji-won replied, “I feel more at ease with my seniors.”

She explained that she began her career around the age of 19, so the way she speaks to senior actors seems to have become second nature.

The conversation took a different turn when Lee Jung-eun mentioned Byeon Woo-seok.

Kim Ji-won described Byeon Woo-seok as “very pure and cute,” adding that he also appears in the drama as a doctor who is relatively early in his career.

She went on to confess, “I discovered how much fun it is to tease someone this time.”

Kim Ji-won said that when senior actors used to play mischievous pranks on her, she did not know how to respond and could only blush.

She brought laughter by saying that it was only while filming with a junior actor that she finally “understood how much fun it is.”

Lee Jung-eun, who had watched from the side, added to the story. She said she had seen Kim Ji-won joking with Byeon Woo-seok several times, saying, “Hey, don’t get cheeky. I’m your noona.”

Kim Ji-won said Byeon Woo-seok seemed comfortable around her, describing how the two had grown closer on set.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-won revealed that she sang songs to keep her spirits up while filming demanding surgery scenes.

She also shared that she initially gave snacks only to the people around her, but the number of people she looked after gradually increased. Eventually, she handed out snacks to everyone on the staff every day.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.