Kwak Dong-yeon to Become '97-Born Peer' Lee Jun-young's Junior... Assigned to 35th Division Military Band

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actors Kwak Dong-yeon and Lee Jun-young, both born in 1997, will meet as senior and junior in the military.

According to Ten Asia on the 29th, Kwak Dong-yeon was assigned to the Army's 35th Infantry Division as his permanent unit. He will serve as a member of the 35th Division military band starting on the 30th.

Lee Jun-young, who enlisted in July, is currently serving in the military band at the same unit. Although the two actors are the same age in civilian life, Lee Jun-young, who enlisted first, will be Kwak Dong-yeon's senior in the military, while Kwak Dong-yeon will be his junior.

Kwak Dong-yeon enlisted in the Army as an active-duty soldier on August 25.

He worked in dramas and variety shows until his enlistment. During his military service, he will continue to meet audiences through projects that he completed filming in advance.

The film Final Interview, starring Kwak Dong-yeon, is scheduled for release in November.

Lee Jun-young is also meeting viewers through the tvN drama Four Hands, Two Sonatas, which he finished filming before enlisting. He recently drew attention after reports emerged of him appearing on a regional festival stage as a military band member.

Although Kwak Dong-yeon and Lee Jun-young are the same age, their different enlistment dates have made them senior and junior in the military. Interest is growing as the two actors prepare to serve together in the same unit.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.