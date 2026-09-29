Ko So-young, Jang Dong-gun's Wife, Reveals the Reality of 16 Years of Marriage: "We Don't Match at All"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ko So-young opened up about how she and her husband, Jang Dong-gun, differ in everything from personality to tastes. She also described how they have made their marriage work by adjusting to each other.

On the 29th, the YouTube channel "Ko So-young" released a video titled "A Sweet-and-Spicy Date with the Sister-in-Law Who Even Ko So-young Gives Way To."

Ko So-young went shopping and shared a meal with her sister-in-law while talking about their family.

When her sister-in-law asked during the meal whether she and Jang Dong-gun had any tastes in common, Ko So-young replied, "Not many. Maybe gopchang?"

She continued, "We had different hobbies and personalities, and that's what made us attractive to each other. But after living together, I realized that even every letter in our MBTI types is different. We don't match at all."

Ko So-young immediately added, "But strangely, we complement each other well. You just adjust to each other as you go." She was saying that although they have many differences, they have learned to accommodate each other over the years.

Recalling how the two appeared in an earlier video, her sister-in-law said, "It looked like you two were really dating."

When Ko So-young joked, "I think you saw it completely wrong. That's not excitement; we're just feeling awkward around each other," her sister-in-law countered, "I sometimes see hearts in his eyes," prompting laughter.

That day, Ko So-young and her sister-in-law toured a 600-pyeong Daiso store and picked out gifts, showing their close relationship.

During the meal, Ko So-young also joked, "He only listens to you," in response to her sister-in-law's comment that Jang Dong-gun tries to change when he listens to what she says.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.