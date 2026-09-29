"Don't Make Her Do Grandparent Childcare," Hwang Bo-ra Speaks Out: "My Mother Is Against Hiring a Nanny"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Hwang Bo-ra has spoken out about concerns over "grandparent childcare" directed at her mother, who is helping care for her son Woo-in.

On the 29th, a video titled "During the Chuseok Holiday, My Son Threw a Tantrum at a Crowded Market and I Fought with My Mother: Hwang Bo-ra's Ordeal | Chuseok Holiday, Raising My Son" was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

Ahead of Chuseok, Hwang Bo-ra went to the market with her mother and her son Woo-in to shop for groceries. During the trip, she brought up a recent conversation with a child-discipline teacher and shared her concerns and advice about dealing with her son.

Hwang Bo-ra said, "I met with a child-discipline teacher the other day. Since she knows Woo-in's temperament, she said I didn't necessarily have to go, but that didn't mean I should avoid it." She continued, "I can't avoid going there for the rest of my life. She told me not to keep trying to avoid it, but to go there together once."

After shopping at the market, Hwang Bo-ra had tea and talked with her mother.

At that point, Hwang Bo-ra also mentioned comments about her mother, who has been helping care for Woo-in. A previously released video had drawn comments directed at her mother, including "Please don't make her do grandparent childcare," "It would be better to hire a nanny," and "It seems you should let your mother rest."

In response, Hwang Bo-ra said, "We also suggest hiring a childcare helper, but Mom says absolutely not," revealing that her mother does not want to hire someone to help with childcare.

Her mother then shared a glimpse of her daily life, saying, "I find Woo-in's grandfather more tiring than Woo-in. Preparing the meals is hard."

Hwang Bo-ra also said, "My mother always says, 'What would we have done if Woo-in hadn't been born?'" She thus revealed her mother's special affection for her grandson Woo-in.

Addressing viewers who were worried about her mother, Hwang Bo-ra reassured them, saying, "I will take responsibility for my mother. I am taking good care of her so she can rest as much as possible. Thank you all for your concern."

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon in 2022. He is the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo. The couple has a son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.