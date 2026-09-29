Han Groo Reveals the Faces of the Twins She Raised Alone for the First Time... Fans Stunned by Their Doll-Like Looks Resembling Their Mother

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Han Groo has revealed the faces of her twin children, Ra-on and Da-on, for the first time and shared details of a trip to Jeju Island with them.

On the 29th, a video titled "[First Reveal] Their Faces Finally Revealed! A Trip to Jeju Island with Ra-on and Da-on" was uploaded to Han Groo's YouTube channel.

In the video's description, Han Groo stated, "I am finally revealing Ra-on and Da-on's faces for the first time," adding, "I would appreciate it if you would look kindly upon Ra-on and Da-on as they make their first public appearance." She also asked viewers, "As this video features the children, please refrain from using profanity or inappropriate language," and urged them, "Please leave lots of warm comments for Ra-on and Da-on."

In the video, Han Groo traveled to Jeju Island with her twin children.

The twins' faces were revealed publicly for the first time, drawing attention. Ra-on and Da-on impressed viewers with their large eyes that closely resembled Han Groo's and their doll-like looks. Their distinct features, which reflected their resemblance to their mother, captured attention and showcased the siblings' adorable charm.

After arriving on Jeju Island, Han Groo and the children began their trip by visiting a Dol hareubang and taking photos. They later visited a brand event hosted by an acquaintance who had been Han Groo's stylist when she made her debut, where she gave the children bags as gifts. They also selected and tried on bags from a brand created by Son Heung-min. After eating ojingeo sundae and other dishes at a restaurant, they made the most of their Jeju trip by enjoying the accommodation's pool and a pool party.

The next day, they arrived at the water park later than scheduled because they had overslept, but they enjoyed playing in the water with the children. On the final day of the trip, they planned to wrap up their itinerary by eating meat noodles and duck bread. However, while heading to the airport, they realized belatedly that they had left a camera in the rental car, leading to an unexpected situation in which they had to rush back to the airport.

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a non-celebrity who was nine years older than her in 2015, but they divorced in 2022. She is raising their twin children alone and currently lives in Cheongdam-dong.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.