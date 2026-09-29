Lee Min-jung, Married to Lee Byung-hun, Makes Do With Quick Meals While Raising Two Children: "I Quickly Wolf Down a Bowl; I Can't Rest at Home"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Min-jung resonated with viewers by showing the reality of motherhood while raising her children.

On the afternoon of the 29th, a video titled "Lee Min-jung's Week of Proper Self-Care, Which She Says She Does Just Once a Year (+ Skincare, Massages, Shopping and Healing)" was posted on Lee Min-jung's YouTube channel, "Lee Min-jung MJ."

In the video, Lee Min-jung revealed how she spent time for herself after a busy schedule that included working on projects. From skincare and massages to meals with friends, she enjoyed a variety of activities and savored some much-needed leisure.

Lee Min-jung particularly drew attention by sharing her own simple ways to unwind. "You might say, 'What kind of healing is this?' but for me, it's a small form of healing," she said, explaining that she spent time alone while charging her electric vehicle.

Lee Min-jung confessed that she prefers spending quiet time alone, saying, "I really love the peace and stillness of no one looking for me, with no noise around." For her, drinking coffee in the car and having time entirely to herself was a small but definite form of rest.

She also had her own reasons for spending time in the car rather than at home. "If you're asking why I don't just lie down at home, I don't know if it's just me, but once I go inside, I keep noticing things," Lee Min-jung said. "I see things I didn't have time to tidy up while working, and even the clothes being out of order bother me. I can't rest when I'm at home."

The things that needed tidying as soon as she entered the house made it difficult for her to relax completely. In contrast, the car allowed her to briefly escape her responsibilities and other concerns and enjoy time entirely for herself.

Even Lee Min-jung, who had decided to spend some time completely on her own, could not turn off her "mother's radar." While relaxing in the car, she spotted her son Jun Hoo's glasses.

After recognizing her son's glasses, Lee Min-jung made viewers laugh by telling herself, "I came here to relax. Let's not recognize them." The moment perfectly captured the reality of motherhood: no matter how much time she was trying to reserve for herself, she immediately recognized her son's belongings.

Lee Min-jung later enjoyed another relaxing experience while getting a massage and then met friends for a meal. After even attending a dinner show with them, she said that taking her time over a meal was also a special form of healing for her.

Explaining why she included meals with friends in her relaxation routine, Lee Min-jung said, "A long meal is healing. Because I have kids, I like eating for two or three hours rather than quickly wolfing down a bowl of food at home."

While juggling childcare and everyday life, Lee Min-jung recharged in her own ways, from quiet time alone to leisurely meals with friends. Her relatable side as a mother came through especially clearly when she tried to step away from her routine to relax but immediately recognized her son's glasses, prompting a smile.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.