Han Ga-in Offers Second Explanation Over the "Albumin Controversy": "I Paid 616,000 Won Before Launching the Channel"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Han Ga-in revealed payment records for the "oral albumin" product she introduced on YouTube.

Just one day after apologizing for carelessly introducing a health-related product, she presented documents directly supporting her claim that she had purchased it herself.

Han Ga-in said on the community page of her YouTube channel, "Han Ga-in's Free Woman," on the 29th, "Following the post I uploaded yesterday, I am sharing the purchase records from that time to provide additional details about the facts."

She explained that it took time to obtain and verify an official payment records file from Naver Pay, which delayed the announcement.

According to the records Han Ga-in released, she purchased three boxes of Dongkook Albumin, each containing 30 bottles, for a total of 90 bottles, for 616,000 won on July 23, 2024, before launching her YouTube channel.

She uploaded a video introducing supplements in November of the same year and said she repurchased the product in March 2025.

Han Ga-in emphasized, "I purchased this product with my own money before launching the channel, without receiving any compensation or sponsorship."

She added, "I will listen closely to the opinions you have sent and be more careful in creating content in the future."

The controversy arose when YouTuber Samang Fox TV covered allegations of exaggerated advertising for an oral albumin product and coordinated home-shopping programming.

During the discussion, a scene from a past video in which Han Ga-in said, "It is definitely effective when you cannot get an IV drip," was also brought up.

However, Samang Fox TV explained that Han Ga-in had recommended the product only once and that her recommendation could not be considered a direct cause of the product's popularity or the allegations of coordinated home-shopping programming.

In her initial statement the previous day, Han Ga-in said the video was not sponsored or paid advertising. She nevertheless apologized, saying it was careless to introduce a health-related product based on her personal experience. The release of the payment records was intended to support her claim that she had purchased the product herself and was separate from her earlier apology regarding the efficacy claims made in the video.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.