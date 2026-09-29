IU♥Yoo In-na: There Was a Reason She Shared the European Photos in Low Resolution—"I Couldn't Transfer Them to the Latest Phone, So I Took Pictures Directly off the Screen"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer IU has personally revealed the unexpected reason she was unable to release high-resolution photos from her European trip with her close friend Yoo In-na.

IU recently chatted with fans through a Melon Music Wave chat event. Fans expressed interest in a video IU had recently shared featuring memories with Yoo In-na, asking about the quality and original versions of the European travel photos shown in the video.

IU then personally explained why she could not share the photos in high resolution.

IU said, "The reason I can't share the European travel photos in high resolution is that they're on In-na unnie's phone, and she couldn't transfer them to her newer phone, so I took pictures of them directly off the screen."

The story behind the blurry photos that had piqued fans' curiosity was surprisingly simple. The original photos taken during the European trip were still stored on Yoo In-na's old phone, and she had been unable to transfer them to her newer phone. In the end, IU displayed the photos on Yoo In-na's phone and photographed the screen directly for use in the video.

Earlier, on the 15th, IU shared a video on her personal account along with the captions "Sure YOO IN NA we best soulmate" and "Dear my crazy soulmate."

The video featured photos and clips IU and Yoo In-na had taken together over 15 years, set to IU's new song "Dear My Crazy Soulmate." It captured the memories they had built together and their unwavering friendship.

The video showed a wide range of moments, from their youthful early days to their recent visits to each other's events. Scenes from trips they had taken together, photos of them looking into the camera side by side, and moments of them taking care of each other unfolded in sequence, offering a glimpse of their 15 years together.

Photos believed to have been taken during a European trip about 10 years ago drew particular attention. In the images, IU and Yoo In-na enjoyed their trip with youthful, fresh appearances that differed noticeably from how they look today. Given the passage of time, the two conveyed a different atmosphere from the present, making the photos special memories for fans as well.

However, some of the photos were noticeably less clear than the other scenes. Fans naturally began wondering, "What do the original photos look like?"

That question was answered when IU revealed the reason herself. The photos had not undergone any separate enhancement or restoration. Instead, IU had photographed them directly from the screen of Yoo In-na's old phone and used them in the video.

In some ways, this was more special than having perfectly high-resolution photos. Because the images had been taken directly from photos that had been stored on Yoo In-na's phone for so long and included in the memory video, viewers could feel the traces of the time the two had shared.

The song featured in the video added another layer of meaning. IU's new song "Dear My Crazy Soulmate" is dedicated to Yoo In-na, and its title immediately drew attention by evoking the pair's special relationship. IU participated in writing the lyrics and even identified the song's dedicatee by writing "For Yoo In-na" in the description of its music video.

Meanwhile, "Dear My Crazy Soulmate" is a track from IU's new digital single "From This Star," released on the 10th. The single includes the double lead tracks "From This Star" and "Dear My Crazy Soulmate," with IU participating in writing the lyrics for both songs.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.