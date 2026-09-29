Jang Young-ran Says Cult Members Posing as Fans Followed Her to Her Car: "I Begged Them to Please Let Me Go"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Jang Young-ran revealed that after two people who approached her claiming to be fans took photos with her, they followed her to her car, prompting her to beg them to let her go.

On the 29th episode of tvN STORY's "Lee Ho-seon's Counseling Center," the panel discussed cult groups.

When Lee Ho-seon explained how cult groups approach people, Jang Young-ran opened up about her own experience.

Jang Young-ran said, "I went to a shopping center, and two people came up to me saying, 'We're fans of yours.' Thinking they were fans, I took photos with them."

However, she said the atmosphere changed when they suddenly handed her pamphlets and asked her to go somewhere nearby with them.

Jang Young-ran said, "Their eyes were so frightening," adding that she tried to leave in her car.

However, the two followed her to her car, knocked on the window, and said it was nearby.

Jang Young-ran said, "I rolled down the window and pleaded, 'Please, just let me go,' and managed to escape."

Lee Ho-seon explained that when assessing a cult group, people should consider whether it psychologically or physically subordinates people, preventing them from acting according to their free will, and whether that consequently causes harm to them or those around them.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.