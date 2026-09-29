Hong Jin-young and Hong Sun-young Spotted in Apgujeong: "Eating, Walking and Chatting Together for the First Time in a While"

[Sportschosun | Kim Sohee, Reporter] Singer Hong Jin-young shared a glimpse of her daily life with her older sister, Hong Sun-young, and showed off their sisterly chemistry for the first time in a while.

Hong Jin-young's older sister, Hong Sun-young, posted a video on her account on the 29th along with the caption, "Out in Apgujeong with Hong Jin-young for the first time in a while. We ate delicious food, walked around and chatted lol. I left my sense of pitch somewhere in Apgujeong. Only my confidence is on a world tour. To be honest, I don't even know the lyrics that well lol."

The video showed Hong Jin-young and Hong Sun-young walking side by side along a street in Seoul's Apgujeong-dong while singing. They kept singing as they walked, unable to hide their excitement, and harmonized with each other's voices, displaying their unique sisterly chemistry.

Their natural fan service also caught people's attention. When someone recognized them as they walked through Apgujeong, Hong Jin-young and Hong Sun-young greeted the fan with bright smiles, saying, "Hello." Their warm, unpretentious interaction with people in the area added to the heartwarming atmosphere.

Most of all, fans were delighted to see the sisters out together for the first time in a while. Even in their ordinary routine of eating delicious food, walking around and chatting, the pair's bright and cheerful personalities came through clearly.

The sisters previously became well known to the public through their appearances together on SBS's My Little Old Boy. At the time, they attracted considerable attention not only for their strikingly similar looks but also for their portrayal of real-life sisters who bickered while still looking out for each other.

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.