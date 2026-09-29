Son Ji-chang♥Oh Yeon-soo's Son Was Such a Devoted Son... He Even Went to a BigBang Concert with His Mother: "A Gift for Me"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Oh Yeon-soo enjoyed a special time with her son at a BigBang concert.

On the 29th, a video titled "Several Days of Focusing Entirely on Myself: An Autumn Art Exhibition and an Outdoor Concert in My Daily Life" was posted on Oh Yeon-soo's YouTube channel.

In the video, Oh Yeon-soo went to the concert venue with her son and enjoyed BigBang's music.

After fully enjoying the performance, Oh Yeon-soo shared, "I can't remember how long it's been since I felt such heart-pounding excitement. When I'm listening to music I love, I briefly forget both my age and the weight of everyday life."

She added, "It felt like a small gift for myself," expressing how deeply moved she was by the cultural experience she shared with her son.

Meanwhile, Oh Yeon-soo married actor Son Ji-chang in 1998, and they have two sons.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.